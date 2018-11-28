UAE, Bahrain accelerating cooperation

The Bahraini premier commended the steady growth in the bilateral relations thanks to the support provided by the two countries' leadership.

"The admirable transformational development drive ongoing in the UAE is based on a solid foundation laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision has been pursued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and closely follow up by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," he noted.

Prince Khalifa expressed appreciation for the UAE support for the Kingdom under all circumstances in a way that affirms the profound bonds between the two countries.

For his part, the UAE ambassador thanked the Bahraini prime minister for his endeavours to propel bilateral relations to the best interests of both peoples.