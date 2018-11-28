Hamdan bin Zayed opens AED636 million Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Rd in Al Dhafra

In the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, Sheikh Hamdan commended the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, of all the infrastructure and development plans being carried out across the nation.

"Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to develop an integrated infrastructure in line with best international safety standards in a way that contributes to fuelling the country's economic growth and ensuring social welfare and economic wellbeing for its people," he added.

The 52.2 km road, the opening of which coincides with the 47th National Day celebrations, is carried out by Abu Dhabi General Services (Musanada), and cuts 50 percent of the original distance between the two cities, said Sheikh Hamdan, terming the new development as an integral part of the strategic road network that connects the Emirate's cities together.

He lauded the significant efforts made by Abu Dhabi Department of Transport and Musanada in accomplishing Abu Dhabi Government's comprehensive development vision, supporting public sector institutions and developing scalable solutions with specific focus on efficiency, quality and dedicated customer care.