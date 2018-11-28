NMC forges strategic partnerships with leading media bodies to enhance local content

In the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Chairman of the National Media Council, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, the MoUs were signed by Mansour Al Mansouri, Director General of NMC; Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Director General of Abu Dhabi Media Company; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Media Corporation; and Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, Director-General of Television and Radio Channels at Dubai Media Incorporated.

The MoUs aim to support and encourage the local content industry, thereby promoting national identity, promoting values of belonging and loyalty to the country, and strengthening the efforts of the state and media organisations in promoting the production and dissemination of local content.

NMC Director General said: "The National Media Council seeks to create valuable strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the performance of the media sector and enabling it to stay up to date with all developments and advances. These agreements contribute to the UAE Centennial 2071 by unifying efforts and establishing action plans in line with the ambitious vision set by the UAE leadership for the local media sector."

Al Mansouri asserted that the MoUs will lead to the creation of a solid platform to unify the visions around producing media content, the development of national talents in innovation, and the optimal recruitment of new technologies. He said that the overall objective of the agreements was to build a media sector that will maintain community values and the national identity of the UAE.

He reiterated that the agreements aim to support and encourage the efforts of state media institutions in the production, broadcasting and manufacturing of local media content to enhance national identity, promote the values of loyalty to the nation, respect the interests of the public and showcase the cultural heritage of the country.

Lasting up to five years, the agreements will see NMC provide the three bodies, with the necessary requirements of the "Local Content Development Regulation Initiative" and the necessary support to implement it. NMC will maintain coordination with the agencies via periodic updates, set achievement targets, and conduct training sessions with their staffs to help them meet the requirements.

Reciprocating, the three national media institutions will produce, publish, circulate and broadcast local content in accordance within NMC’s Local Content Development Regulation Initiative, with adherence to the rate and number of broadcast hours specified annually by the list and by providing biannual reports on their operations.

The agreements form part of NMC’s efforts to further the outcomes of the ‘Future of Media Retreat,’ an event organised by the council and held in February this year. The retreat saw the participation of an elite group of media and academic sector representatives tackle the pressing issues and challenges facing the sector and set a road map for it to meet the requirements of the UAE Centennial 2071 agenda.