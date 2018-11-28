UAE Government is working together to benefit from opportunities, challenges: Saif bin Zayed

They are also working to turn these opportunities into strategic initiatives, to strengthen the UAE’s scientific pioneering according to systematic plans and create a bright future, by relying on the leading performance of its government system.

"This is the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the initiatives and ideas of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who support creative government initiatives that aim to promote government integration and build a unified team that can assess reality and anticipate the future, through positivity and empowering the nation’s children," Sheikh Saif said.

He made this statement during the annual meetings of the UAE Government, which adopted, during a meeting of its "Security and Safety Team," a series of initiatives that will help enhance the country’s security and public safety.