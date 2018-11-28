Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of executive councils' secretaries

The meeting, held as part of the 2nd UAE Government Annual Meetings, was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary- General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdullah bin Tawq, Secretary-General of the Cabinet; Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of Dubai Executive Council; Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council; Saif Saeed Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of Ajman Executive Council; Mohammed Saeed Al Danahani, Secretary-General of Fujairah Executive Council; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council; Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council; and Rashid Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for Government Coordination.

Sheikh Mansour underlined the importance of cooperation among federal and local governments to ensure the Government Accelerators will accelerate the implementation of projects in line with the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021.

Featuring high on the meeting's agenda were plans and initiatives, the calendar for regular meetings and defining legislative priorities for the various sectors to add flexibility to federal and local legislation and laws to enable them to cope with the current and future changes.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings represent a working mechanism designed to enhance government integration at the federal and local levels and reflect the visions and goals of the UAE wise leadership.

The meetings, which closed today, were chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.