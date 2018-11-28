Our martyrs are icons of giving, loyalty, belonging: Saif bin Zayed

"On this day, the day of honouring our righteous martyrs, the source of the country’s pride and honour, and the icons of giving, loyalty and belonging, we salute and honour those who wrote, with their souls and blood, the most brilliant epics of heroism in the pages of the UAE’s history, by defending the nation’s precious soil and its timeless humanitarian values," he said.

"Today, and every day, the UAE prays for its martyrs, in an expression of appreciation and loyalty to those righteous ones who represent the values of courage, bravery and sacrifice. The nation has not and will not forget its children who sacrificed themselves to defend it in the fields of honour, and worked for its advancement and pride," he added.

"On Commemoration Day, we must honour the souls of our righteous martyrs and continue our journey of giving, loyalty and civilised building, for which they attained martyrdom to advance, strengthen and protect the nation and defend its accomplishments, and for the UAE’s flag to fly high, and to spread the values of justice, love, goodness and peace," he further added.

"May Allah Almighty have mercy on our martyrs and grant them a place in his heavens and maintain the country’s flag, strength and resilience fly high and proud," he said in conclusion.