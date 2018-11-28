UAE launches 10X10 Challenge and UAE Digital Competitiveness Platform

The Competitiveness and Data Working Group, which convened as part of the Second UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, explored ways to enhance the quality of data, build a mechanism for data attainment, improve the use of data available in government agencies, and promote the government entities performance and enhance government action to serve the development process in the UAE.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah: Increasing data utilisation in government entities

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA), stressed the importance of data and its impact on the UAE’s status and leadership in global competitiveness reports. He called upon government entities to increase the utilisation of the available data to enhance their performance quality on the competitiveness reports and in areas pertaining to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

His Excellency added that, “We are looking forward to maximising the role of data in informing innovative planning and decision-making. We further stress the importance of unifying our efforts to study any potential gaps in this regard in order to provide accurate and updated statistical data that would help develop a comprehensive framework for data management governance at the national level.”

In addition, he expressed his gratitude saying, "We’d like to extend our thanks to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future for its outstanding efforts in organising the largest governmental event in the UAE, which has become a platform that fosters our march towards the centennial of the UAE and our efforts to shape the future."

The Working Group reviewed a number of initiatives, notably establishing a Unified Strategy for Data Sharing Governance at the country level and facilitating global organisations’ access to the said data; Developing and Standardising Data Quality Governance at both the federal and local levels, in addition to Aligning Laws and Regulations on Data Sharing between federal or local data producers and consumers; and enhancing community awareness as regards the importance of data.

UAE Digital Competitiveness Platform

The UAE Digital Competitiveness Platform aims to leverage methodologies and criteria outlined in international reports to develop a work mechanism and a governance system as regards sharing data with global organisations within specific time frames that support competitiveness indicators and sustainable development goals. It also aims to establish a system that reinforces the capabilities of government entities in data management and their global performance rankings via a central platform to collect, analyse and simulate the UAE’s performance in the indicator, evaluate its potential impact on other indicators and on the UAE’s competitiveness in global reports, prior to sharing the data with global organisations.

10X10 Challenge for Global Competitiveness

The 10X10 Challenge for Global Competitiveness seeks to position the UAE in top rankings in global competitiveness reports. This approach goes in line with the UAE leadership’s aspirations to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021, as it celebrates its golden jubilee.

As a part of this initiative, ten different priority indicators will be chosen from ten of the most important global competitiveness reports. Temporary teams will be formed to establish and implement a clear roadmap to improve the UAE’s rankings within these indices. The target indicators are chosen based on their importance and impact on the overall ranking of the UAE in the relevant competitiveness reports. The choice of target indicators changes after publishing every new edition of the competitiveness report, by identifying high priority indicators and linking them with the relevant entities.

The initiatives adopted by the UAE Government to support the UAE’s global competitiveness and increase data efficiency are based on the available advanced digital infrastructure in the country, the outcomes attained by the digital government, and the leadership future vision regarding the importance of data and its role in decision-making and developing a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings represent a work mechanism designed to enhance government integration at the federal and local levels and reflect the visions and goals of the UAE wise leadership. The meetings are chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and with the participation of Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, and 500 ministers and officials from various local and federal government entities.