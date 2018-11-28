Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on 'On-Demand Government Services'

His Highness Sheikh Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid went on to say, "We, in the UAE, continue our advanced and innovative journey, to help facilitate services and improve our peoples' lives. The UAE Government is proof of how innovative technologies have been adopted to promote government work. We want to expand this, and develop an integrated relationship between the government and the UAE community via active partnerships."

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that the UAE Annual Government Meetings have become a nation-wide platform to shape the UAE's future by further unifying government efforts towards attaining sustainable development while also inspiring various actors to play a greater role in the UAE's development journey.

"The UAE Government's experience in excellence reflects our nation's vision that priorities sustainable development practices with a focus on innovative services models and community-oriented initiatives, affirming our approach towards advancing society across all levels," His Highness added.

Their Highnesses remarks came during a presentation of a new-generation of 'On-Demand Government Services' that showcased how government services can enhance customer experiences via state-of-the-art technologies.

The UAE Government's Annual Meetings kicked-off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Co-chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the two-day annual meetings will see the attendance of 500 dignitaries, heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, heads of federal government bodies, heads of local government agencies, federal, local, and regional directors, along with assistant agents and executives.