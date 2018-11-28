Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed preside over Crown Prince's meeting

Their Highnesses' remarks came at the Crown Princes' meeting during the UAE Government's 2nd Annual Meetings which kicked-off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The meeting saw the attendance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE has developed a unique and unified model based on the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, enabling the nation's Founding Fathers to establish the core foundations of the Union, investing in developing its human cadres and sustainability.

"This model has strengthened the UAE's standing in global arenas, anticipating challenges and developing proactive solutions for all vital sectors, while promoting progress and prosperity to accelerate the country's overall sustainable development goals," His Highness added.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the UAE is moving in a confident and accelerated pace towards the UAE Vision 2071, and is well-prepared to advance on to the next stage with its proactive agenda.

The UAE's development agenda, His Highness added, is based on a model of harmony, cooperation and coordination between federal and local government bodies, that sees the recruiting capable national cadres, as well as building their capacities, so that they contribute further to the nation's development.