Saif bin Zayed visits ‘World Skills Asia 2018' at ADNEC

The three-day event was organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, and is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, with the participation of over 500 contestants, expert and officials representing 20 countries.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, ACTVET Director-General and Chairman of the Asia Skills Organisation, who briefed him about the competition process and the event’s objectives, as well as other areas of competition.

His Highness reviewed the performances and talents of the Emirati team and participating Asian, European and American teams.

Al Shamsi thanked Sheikh Saif for supporting ACTVET’s efforts in various events, as well as his keenness to assist the event’s contestants, especially UAE citizens, to innovate in various areas while noting that ACTVET is continuing its efforts to support the Emirati team, which will represent the country in the World Skills competition in Kazan, Russia, in 2019.