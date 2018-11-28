'We are proud of our martyrs for safeguarding country's dignity', says RAK Ruler

In a statement to the ‘Nation Shield' magazine on Commemoration Day, which is marked on 30th November, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr said, "The patriotism of our soldiers in the battlefields is immortal and will be remembered to pave the way for the future. Their acts of heroism are a source of pride for the coming generations from which we glean all meanings of loyalty, and sacrifice for the sake of the homeland."

His Highness Sheikh Saud said that on this day, "We renew the commitment of the UAE’s leadership and people towards the families of martyrs, and we appreciate their sacrifices which will remain a role model in the history of the UAE, and to express our appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives to defend the security and dignity of the homeland."

His Highness noted that the principles and morals of the martyrs and their treasured sacrifice reflect their noble values instilled by their families, schools, and society, thanks to these values and sacrifices, the UAE flag will always be hoisted high and Emiratis will always feel the pride of their flag.

"We extend thanks and appreciation for those who defend the homeland and who are ready to sacrifice their lives to safeguard the security and peace of the UAE. We emphasise that we sent a message of peace to the world, and our sacrifice is for the sake of the homeland, which mirrors deep meanings as it defends the noble human values," His Highness concluded.