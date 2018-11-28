Martyrs sacrificed their lives defending the homeland: Al Bowardi

His Excellency Al Bowardi's remarks came during a speech marking Commemoration Day.

Below is his statement in full: On Commemoration Day, the UAE people and leadership stand together with pride, remembering and honouring our nation's brave heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, defending their people's safety and dignity, as well as those of our brotherly nations, across the military, diplomatic and humanitarian sectors.

Our martyrs are a source of pride in the UAE, showing the highest characteristics of heroism and sacrifice.

On this day of remembrance, we also pay tribute to the martyrs' families, for they too have shown us the meaning of patience in times of challenges and patriotism for the beloved homeland.

This Commemoration Day, we pray to Allah Almighty to grant our martyrs mercy, and to continue blessing our great nation. We also renew our pledge of loyalty to our homeland, the leadership, and our people, raising its flag high.