UAE's martyrs embodied Zayed's lessons: Armed Forces Chief of Staff

In a statement to Nation Shield, the Armed Forces Magazine, Lieutenant General Al Rumaithi said, "Zayed's school of national pride has seen multiple generations carry forward these noble principles, while also remembering, proudly, our martyrs and their families, who are exemplars of courage, steadfastness, altruism and patriotism to the nation and its leadership."

Below is the statement in full: Our glorious martyrs, with their ultimate sacrifice, have written in the nation's history books what it means to love the homeland. Taking on the lessons of allegiance and belonging to one's native land, planted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, our martyrs reflect the meanings behind these lessons, instilled in each and every one of us.

On 30th November of each year, we remember our martyrs, and we proudly recall their heroism to our current and future generations, as their sacrifice for the homeland is worth of being immortalised in our people's memory. Their sacrifices have helped the UAE flag fly high. They have given us inspirational lessons of patriotism, belonging, and loyalty, re-instilling the very lessons the UAE's Founding Father taught us.

On this day, we turn to our martyr's mothers, and pay them the utmost respect and gratitude, as they bore our heroes, embodying the spirit of unity and values of giving. We also pay tribute to our valiant Armed Forces currently in the battlefield, defending the righteous and supporting their brothers in Yemen, to safeguard the stability of the Arab Gulf regions, and to counter all expansionist and conspiratorial schemes harming the very interests of the Arab world.

We will remain faithful to the principles laid out by the late Sheikh Zayed, and carried forward by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who once said, "We will not compromise in ensuring the safety, security and stability of our people. Rest assured, we will continue to stand our ground and face all challenges that arise."

On this important day, we extend our continued loyalty to our nation's visionary leadership, our sincerest appreciation to our martyr's and their families, and pray to Allah the Almighty to grant our martyrs mercy, and their families with patience, steadfastness and love for the nation.