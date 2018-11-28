'Nation’s martyrs inspire determination, loyalty to homeland': Abdullah bin Zayed

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day, observed on November 30th, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that martyrs and their families have instilled confidence in the UAE’s ability to overcome adversity on its path of distinction.

Below is the statement in full: "On this great day - Commemoration Day - in which the UAE honours the values of giving, discipline, and sacrifice, we pay tribute to our martyrs who dedicated their lives to uphold the banner of truth and justice, with great pride, to defeat injustices and safeguard the security and stability of their homeland and our neighbouring states in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Our noble martyrs’ efforts and sacrifices have been recorded in our nation’s history, and will always be remembered by the UAE’s future generations, leaving behind inspired tales of endurance and loyalty to their homeland. Every one of the UAE’s martyrs represents a patriotic emblem that will continue to galvanise our sons and daughters to attain excellence in all that they do.

On this day, as we pride ourselves in our heroic martyrs, we also pay tribute to their mothers, fathers, wives, children and loved ones, who have affected us with their unique model of patience and determination. They too have instilled in us a confidence in our nation’s ability to overcome adversity and advance on the path of distinction.

This Commemoration Day, we are all celebrating our blessed homeland during the Year of Zayed. Let us never forget the sacrifices our martyrs have given us. On this glorious day, we invite our youth and future leaders to take heed of the lessons of willpower that our martyrs have left behind, and the determination they have planted within us to move our great country forward across global arenas.

May Allah Almighty have mercy on our martyrs, may He bless their families and homes, and may He make the UAE a bulwark against forces of evil via its citizens who have shown the world the meaning of love for the homeland."