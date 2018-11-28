'We pledge to remain loyal soldiers to the homeland': Mansour bin Zayed

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine on the occasion of Commemoration Day (Martyrs' Day), Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed added that defending the religion, land and honour is an intrinsic value embedded in our strong and cohesive people and one which was further embedded in the school of the founding leader, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which teaches giving, sacrifice, fighting for what is right, and supporting the oppressed.

"On this day, we renew our loyalty to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and pledge to remain loyal soldiers to the homeland and to the values that our heroes have cited to uphold and defend, and to safeguard our country and preserve its achievements. We pledge to our martyrs that we will work to ensure that this nation remains a unified homeland," he said.

"Greetings to the soldiers, officers and the commanders of our Armed Forces, and all our security forces stationed in various bases, protecting the homeland and its citizens," he added.

"May Allah have mercy on our martyrs, and grant their families patience and solace, and provide our country the blessing of security and stability," Sheikh Mansour concluded.