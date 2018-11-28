'UAE leadership, people proud of martyrs’ sacrifices': Amal Al Qubaisi

In a statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on November 30th, Al Qubaisi said the sacrifices made by "martyred Emirati soldiers will remain indelible in the memory of generations to come as shiny examples for bravery, patriotism, loyalty and belonging to the homeland."

"Zayed’s sons have offered their noble souls in defence of righteousness and in protection of the rights of their brotherly people. Their memory will remain alive in our hearts and will go down in history as an example to be followed for honouring and fulfilling national duties," she added.

"Observing Commemoration Day is a testament that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, will never forget the sacrifices of its sincere sons... And as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, ‘Our nation deserves our sacrifices."

Al Qubaisi added, "The UAE boasts an impressive track record of achievements that has made the country a unique example for giving and sacrifices. Achievements that have made the UAE a fortified shield that protects the Arab nation against all evil machinations and plots. Achievements that ensured the UAE will continue to be an oasis of security, peace and stability."

She went on to say that all the sacrifices made by the nation since its establishment are a true translation of the prudent vision of our leaders who are pursuing the path charted by the late Sheikh Zayed.

Addressing the mothers of fallen servicemen, Al Qubaisi said, "We are genuinely proud of the resoluteness and patience you have displayed. Your feelings reflect unparalleled loyalty to this homeland and to its leadership. You have set an enviable example of altruism, sacrifice and love for the nation. Examples that will remain indelible in the annals of history as unmatched lessons for giving, patriotism and altruism."

"Our Founding Father has sacrificed greatly in order for us to enjoy this level of security and for our nation to scale these heights of prosperity and welfare. The country’s successive generations are pursuing the same path, as proved in the inseparable bond between the leadership and the people," she added, noting that such national occasions come to add more momentum to the drive of giving, development and exponential growth in the country.

Al Qubaisi stressed that the Armed Forces will continue to be the "fortified shield which safeguards our present, and adds more strength to our future."

"They will continue to set pride-inspiring examples for sacrifice, resolve, and steadfastness."

She expressed the FNC’s pride of the nation’s martyrs, and asked Allah Almighty to protect the UAE, its leadership and people, affirming that Commemoration Day will remain an inexhaustible well for lessons and tales of heroism from which generations to come will learn from.