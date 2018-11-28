Sheikha Fatima salutes, expresses appreciation for mothers, sons, daughters of martyrs

She said that the sacrifices of the martyrs are the greatest that people can present in defence of their country and its achievements.

In her statement, Sheikha Fatima noted that the day had been declared by the country’s leadership to highlight the sacrifices of citizens in the fields of glory, adding that the day also highlights the importance of the attention given to the mothers of martyrs and their families.

She added that sacrificing one’s life is the highest level of dedication and loyalty to the country and that the glorious examples of the UAE’s martyrs, soldiers and civilians will remain engraved in the memory of the nation.

Sheikha Fatima urged women to promote the noble values reflected in martyrdom and to make role models of the martyrs who cherished their duties and loyalties to their country.

She also stressed that the martyrs had performed extreme examples of sacrifice, underlining the responsibility of everyone to be united, to be more loyal, and to be guided by their sacrifices to protect the values of the nation and exert greater efforts to continue its development.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, is proud of our sons, who set examples of sacrifice and did not hesitate to protect and defend our country," she added.

Sheikha Fatima concluded her statement by saying, "The giving of Emirati women is as great as this nation, as they have sacrificed their sons to protect the country and defend its achievements. May Allah Almighty have mercy on our martyrs and grant them a place in heaven. I salute their mothers, sons, daughters and families, as they deserve respect and ongoing care."