Hessa Bu Humaid: Commemoration Day is a national pride with sacrifices of UAE heroes

Her Excellency emphasized that the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to mark 30th November every year as the commemoration day, conveys the role of our wise leadership in up lofting humanity noting that the day commemorates the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs who gave their souls and lives to keep the UAE flag high while performing their national duties inside the country and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian services; it is an open message towards the nation to remember what these martyrs’ have given and fulfilled, it is an honor for those who departed us and registered their names in heroism, dignity and redemption.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid expressed her appreciation to the families, mothers and wives of the martyrs noting that 30th November is a remarkable day and the memories of our soldiers reveals their championship and sacrifice; the families of the martyrs’ raised the flag twice, once when these noble soldiers raised the meanings of patriotism and second when they sacrificed their lives and souls to the country.

“Today, we deeply express our pride of those martyrs’ and thank their families for raising them to be loyal to their country and nation, raise their children to love their country unlimitedly, let us all raise the UAE flag high”, she said.

Her Excellency the Minister of Community Development stated that raising children to love their country and be loyal to the nation, is the best investment in life and hereafter noting the support and leading role of the UAE leadership in maintaining the rights of martys’ families and recognizing those who gave their lives and souls to the country. Her Excellency also thanked the efforts of the unlimitedly and thanking the efforts of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office for the care and support they give to their families.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development emphasized that the UAE martyrs’ during the past years embodied overflowed heroic stories that we all admire and are proud of. “The martyrs’ marked heroic and epics that will never be forgotten in our memories and prove their commitment towards their country; each one of them had a special story with his family that tells a tale of a soldier who sacrificed his life for his nation. Our homeland will always be a field of giving and sacrifices, let us all and in return of what they sacrificed, pray for their souls to rest in peace and in heaven will the almighty god”, she ended.