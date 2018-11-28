Commemoration Day celebrates glory of the nation: UAQ Ruler

In a statement to mark Commemoration Day, which is marked on 30th November, Sheikh Saud said, "The UAE’s martyrs have acquired their noble principles from their deep-rooted faith and devotion to the homeland, and from the national and moral education that they have inherited through the generations. Today, they have become role models of bravery, courage and determination that we want to celebrate."

He added, in a statement to the 'Nation Shield' magazine, that Commemoration Day is an opportunity to celebrate the sacrifices made by the martyrs to protect the glory, assets and gains of the country.

Sheikh Saud concluded by saying that these sacrifices and noble values will remain instilled in the hearts of young people. "The UAE’s martyrs will always be role models for the sons of the homeland who will continue to pursue the path of goodness and glory."