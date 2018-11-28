Our martyrs are shining examples for UAE’s future generations: Fujairah Ruler

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield', the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Sheikh Hamad said that the UAE traditions and values of giving are embodied in the nation’s sons and daughters, who will, continue to protect the nation, to stand by our neighbours and to combat terrorism and fight against injustice, ensuring safety and security for all.

Below is the statement in full: "On this Commemoration Day, we remember and honour our righteous martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to preserve the moral and proud image and standing of our nation. This day we also recognise that only a month has passed since the historic launch of the UAE-made KhalifaSat, marking yet another pioneering achievement to join a long list of accomplishments that represent the nation’s endeavours to achieve sustainable and progressive development.

"Our martyrs’ blood was not spilt in vain. Their sacrifices provide us with motivation and strength to continue our nation’s development journey and to move forward to a better future. Our beloved martyrs, our nation’s sons and daughters, have carried and continue to carry on the legacy of giving of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It was, therefore, only natural for our wise leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to recognise our people’s giving of themselves for the homeland by marking 30th November as Commemoration Day.

"The UAE leadership will never forget our brave martyrs and will continue to care for their families as a symbol of appreciation for their sacrifices. Our martyrs are our heroes and will remain a shining example for future generations, encouraging them to work hard, to preserve the nation, and uphold its values.

"These UAE traditions and values of giving are embodied in our people. We will continue to protect our nation, to stand by our neighbours, to combat terrorism and fight against injustice, and to ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.

"Our role in the Arab Coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen is proof of the keenness of the UAE people to follow in the footsteps of their wise leadership, so as to help our brothers in Yemen to build their unified future of prosperity and growth.

"On Commemoration Day, we recall with great pride our heroes, the UAE martyrs, and we pay tribute to their lives. We also renew our expression of our utmost trust and confidence in our brave soldiers currently stationed in battlefields, and pledge to them that, together, we will continue forward on our Union’s grand march of development and success."