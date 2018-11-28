'Commemoration Day reminds us of ultimate sacrifice of UAE's noblest sons': Mohamed bin Zayed

In a statement to Nation Shield magazine on the occasion of the Commemoration Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed added that the sacrifices of the honourable martyrs and valiant Armed Forces will continue to inspire the country's firm resolve and strong will to confront anything that might obstruct the progress or prevent the realisation of the country's great hopes and aspirations.

Below is the statement in full: "History tells us that the progress of nations and their ability to protect themselves owes a lot to their children's values of sacrifice and determination, as well as their sense of belonging and love for their country and society. The nations that make sacrifices to preserve their dignity and to honour their humanitarian and moral responsibilities are the powerful countries capable of safeguarding their gains, defending their sovereignty and advancing with confidence and strength along the path of progress and development. This is what our martyrs have embodied with their sacrifice, and what our Armed Forces have proven with their heroism in all the duties they were tasked with, expressing the values of the noble Emirati people.

Commemoration Day is a national occasion dear to our hearts, during which we remember the ultimate sacrifice of the noblest sons of the United Arab Emirates who gave up their lives for the glory of this great nation, to defend its security and interests. On this day, we remember our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this dear country so that its sons and all those who live in it can enjoy prosperity, security and peace.

On this glorious national occasion, we pay tribute to the martyrs, who will forever light our way towards the bright, safe and prosperous future we seek and strive to secure for our sons who deserve every support to fulfill their aspirations of happiness and prosperity.

I also pay tribute to our brave Armed Forces, the symbol of honour, heroism and loyalty. In this national institution, our martyrs were raised with authentic Emirati values and learned the meaning of belonging to the homeland and sacrificing for it. I salute my sons who stand in their positions in brotherly Yemen in defence of the Yemeni people's right to stability and development, away from sectarian and religious conflict. I say to them: All of UAE is with you, proud of you and your heroism. You are carrying out a national and moral mission, through which you are safeguarding the interests of the nation and defending Arab national security against the tyrannical forces that do not want our region or peoples to have development or peace.

I would like to pay tribute to the mothers of our martyrs, their parents and their families, who set the best example of sacrifice and giving. We draw from their loyalty and patriotism more strength and determination to continue the march and we commend them and tell them that the people of the UAE are proud of you and your sacrifices. You should be proud of what your sons have accomplished: they have written a glorious chapter in the history of this nation. They are a symbol of true patriotism and a source of inspiration for this generation and the generations to come. They would not have attained this status in the hearts and minds of our people without the great values that you instilled in them. We will never forget your sacrifice for this country and its people.

On this day, during which we salute the memory of our martyrs, we also remember with pride and appreciation the other martyrs of the Arab coalition, whose blood is mixed with the blood of their Emirati brothers in the fields of dignity and duty in the brotherly land of Yemen. The sacrifices of their children will never be wasted.

On this day, we remember that the United Arab Emirates deserves a lot from us because it has given and continues to give without limits. Return the favour to our country by hard work and dedication in order to give the UAE the place it deserves among the nations of the world. The most fitting tribute to the memory of our great martyrs would be to adopt their values and draw inspiration from them to do the UAE proud in every sphere.

Our martyrs embody the values of giving and self-sacrifice that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose centennial we celebrated this year, strongly believed in. He worked hard to promote these values to help shape the Emirati people whom he considered the nation's true asset and the main driver for its development and prosperity. This same vision was adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it is a living reality today.

The sacrifices of our honourable martyrs and our valiant Armed Forces will continue to inspire our firm resolve and strong will to confront anything that might obstruct our progress or prevent the realisation of the great hopes and aspirations we have for this nation and its people. Our wise leadership has always believed in them because they have always tackled every challenge successfully. The sacrifice and heroism that our martyrs and Armed Forces have displayed fills us with optimism for the future. A country whose sons are imbued with this heroic spirit and who believe in these genuine Arab values is sure to have a bright future.

The UAE has always been a nation of tolerance, peace and coexistence for all regardless of colour, race or faith. It has always sought to achieve peace and stability as the basic condition through which nations and peoples can achieve their prosperity and progress. At the same time, it is keen to develop its comprehensive capabilities and build its Armed Forces in step with the latest international methods and systems when it comes to training, armaments and rehabilitation. This is only to preserve the peace and stability that we seek for ourselves, our brothers, the region and the world, because peace needs power to protect and preserve it. Our brave Armed Forces embody this conviction in action. They are the hand that builds and preserves security and stability. They are the hand that resolutely and forcefully confronts anyone who seeks to attack the security of this country and its brother nations.

Every day, we are reassured that the historical position taken by the United Arab Emirates to engage in the Arab Alliance to restore legitimacy in Yemen under the leadership of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is correct. This courageous move helped thwart schemes aimed at controlling the region under sectarian agendas bent on creating tension and conflict in the Arab world, targeting its national security and threatening the interests of the world as well as security along the most important international waterways.

Finally, there is nothing that would be enough to return the favour our martyrs have done our nation, because everything pales into insignificance compared to their contribution, for there is no greater sacrifice than laying down one’s life. 'They are alive with their Lord, receiving provision' - this is how God describes them and this is how they will remain in the minds and hearts of UAE’s people. Martyrs’ Day will continue to be a symbol of loyalty. The UAE will remain strong, with its brave sons always setting the finest examples of sacrifice."