System Efficiency Team adopts three strategic initiatives to enhancing rule of law

This aims to develop the judicial system and speed up the litigation and judicial enforcement process.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, stressed the importance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, which aim to implement national strategic projects, promote joint government action and achieve integration among the federal and local sectors. They further target shaping the future of the UAE, enhancing its national achievements and designing plans and strategies that support the vision of the UAE wise leadership to occupy the leading positions in every sector worldwide.

The Minister further asserted that the Ministry of Justice is primarily concerned with the efficiency of the judicial system, and to this end has launched three joint strategic initiatives, which directly contribute to the achievement of national performance indicators, namely, the rule of law and the efficiency of the judicial system. In this regard, the UAE has achieved advanced results in the latest version of international reports, as it ranked 43rd in the Rule of Law Index and 9th in the Efficiency of the Judiciary System Index issued by the World Bank.

The initiatives adopted during the meetings include the National Unified Model of Judicial Adjudication in the UAE. Under the initiative, a competent judicial team representing various federal and local courts across the country will be formed to compile existing models of adjudications and ways to standardize them to come up with a simple, easy and unified Emirati model of adjudications. This model would be technically utilized to disseminate judgments and proceedings and become a prelude to the Artificial Intelligence Adjudications Project.

The meeting also adopted the UAE Guideline for Attorney Fees, with the aim of developing an overall unified framework for dispute resolution as regards attorney fees. It also adopted the e- System for Judgements Enforcement initiative, which includes the direct e-implementation of judgments, resolutions, and letters of request through electronically linking the judicial system with the relevant entities and institutions. The initiative aims to enhance the quality and speed of the enforcement of judgments in addition to protecting and securing rights. It encompassed foreign letters of request, in coordination with the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The UAE Government endeavors to develop systems, strategies and guidelines pertaining to the use of judicial data and information with the aim of facilitating and speeding up judicial proceedings, ensuring the quality of judicial decisions and boosting the level of enforcement.

Furthermore, the UAE government traced the future trends in the judicial system, which include crime forecasting by analyzing human behavior using modern technology, as well as analyzing demographic, social, economic and political changes and the collective behavior of members of the society.

It also developed a special vision based on enhancing the culture of reconciliation in the society, developing alternative systems of litigation, and promoting judicial specialization in courts, with a focus on specialized human resources. These visions would ensure having a reconciled, crime-free society and accelerating the judiciary process.