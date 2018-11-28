'UAE Government Meetings' significant to address national causes: NMC Chairman

"Such meetings contribute to the transformational development drive ongoing in the UAE, and help come up with efficient future-oriented visions."

Dr. Al Jaber noted that the media sector plays an essential role in supporting various government departments, and driving national agendas and initiatives. "At the media sector, we have to continue to optimise performance and boost cooperation to protect our national gains, preserve our social values, and keep pace with the rapid changes occurring around us with a view to achieving the country's future ambitions and enhancing its global stature in a manner that contributes to realising the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071."

"We should focus on ensuring constant development of our media content to fulfil modern media standards and meet public aspirations," he noted, underscoring the importance of grooming national media cadres, enriching media messages and utilising state-of-the-art- technology so as to deliver the UAE's messages, cultural and intellectual heritage and civilisational achievements to the outer world in the best possible way.

He pointed to a number of initiatives launched by the Future of Media Retreat organised by the National Media Council, most importantly preparing a study on the impact of education on the media sector; and a list of requirements to encourage various media outlets to produce an efficient media content, develop national cadres and preserve the national identity. Among other initiative is the launch of integrated media activities to ensure effective coordination between the federal and local state departments and private companies to reinforce nation branding.

"While we are working to keep abreast of the rapid developments in the global media sector, it is necessary to identify the current trends of this sector; social media has become a key source of news" he said, highlighting the role of paid channels through which influence, or reach, views and impressions, can be accelerated.