King of Morocco underlines Sheikh Zayed's role in establishing bilateral relations

King Mohammed's remarks came in a message he sent to a seminar titled " Sheikh Zayed's Role in Building UAE-Moroccan Relations" which marked the late Founding Father's 100th birthday.

In the message read out on his behalf by Prince Moulay Rachid who chaired the seminar's inaugural session, King Mohammed said, "Continuing the joint march between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates and further bolstering their bilateral relations is the best way to maintain the true faith and allegiance late Sheikh Zayed and Late King Hassan II had for the higher good of their two nations."

"While establishing the United Arab Emirates, late Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul in peace, managed to make the dream of unity come true, and since then development and prosperity have been realised. He effectively contributed to the establishment of the Arabian Gulf Cooperation Council; and in the same time, King Hassan II was endeavouring to establish the Arab Maghreb Union, which he considered a strategic option and a national prerequisite for realising comprehensive development and integration," said the King.

"Such a strategy reflects the insightful vision and prudence the two leaders used to have and confirm their solid belief in the paramount importance of preserving unity and dialogue, while defending the just national causes of the Arab and Islamic nation."

The birth anniversary of late Sheikh Zayed is being observed by Morocco in accentuation of the historical relations between the two countries, the Moroccan King added.

The Maghreb Arab Press quoted the King as saying that the leadership of both countries is wholeheartedly working to ensure joint Arab action to addresses common challenges.