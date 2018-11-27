Emir of Kuwait honours Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

The annual award was received by Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Human Resources Affairs, during a ceremony held yesterday at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.

Al Suwaidi thanked Sheikh Sabah and the award organisers, saying, "Winning the award crowns the ministry’s efforts to offer excellent smart services to its customers, meet their expectations and ensure satisfaction, in implementation of the directives of Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to continuously develop smart applications in line with the UAE Smart Government requirements."

"The ministry’s commitment to offering innovative smart services is part of the UAE’s efforts to lead globally in offering excellent government services," Al Suwaidi added.

The ministry offers a collection of services through its smart application, which is available on Google Play and Apple Store in four languages and has an innovative design that considers various cultures.

The ministry’s smart application received the "Best M-Government Service" award for three consecutive years.