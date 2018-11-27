UAE Parliament participates in Women Leaders Global Forum in Iceland

The FNC delegation included Dr. Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji and Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman.

During her participation in the forum’s first session, titled, "The Digital Age and Women," Sulaiman highlighted the necessity of training and qualifying women in digital technology and project management, which will strengthen their capabilities and narrowing the gender gap.

Sulaiman affirmed that the UAE’s wise leadership, since the country’s establishment, has supported women and enabled them to perform their vital role alongside men, while noting that the country is currently living in a golden age of excellence, creativity and innovation, and has achieved international successes in the science and technology sectors.

She added that the UAE is encouraging girls in schools to become involved in technology, through launching the National Space Programme that aims to prepare Emirati astronauts, as well as a long-term plan for 2117 to build the first human settlement on the planet Mars.