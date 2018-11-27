SZHP approves names of 1,500 Emiratis eligible for housing assistance

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SZHP, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes, and Deputy Rulers, and the UAE’s citizens and residents on the occasion of the 47th National Day.

While chairing the board’s fifth meeting, which was held today in Dubai, Al Nuaimi said, "Today we announced a new batch of people eligible for residential support, coinciding with our celebration of the 47th National Day. This comes in realisation of our wise leadership’s efforts to ensure happiness and wellbeing for UAE citizens on this dear occasion for the UAE, as well as their care for Emiratis and residents."

Jamila Mohammed Al Fandi, Director-General of the SZHP, revealed that the programme has issued, since the start of the current year, 4,082 housing assistance decisions valued at AED3.1 billion, varying between loans, grants and residences, from which 16,638 citizens benefitted.