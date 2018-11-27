Saif bin Zayed visits Aqdar World Summit

  • Tuesday 27, November 2018 in 10:22 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, Tuesday visited an exhibition on the sidelines of the Aqdar World Summit, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.
Sheikh Saif visited several participating pavilions to get firsthand knowledge of the efforts made by various government authorities and local and international institutions to develop human capabilities, through education and innovation.
 
Accompanied by a number of Sheikhs, Sheikh Saif also attended presentations by officials from national authorities and institutions and Emirati universities, academic institutes and academies about their projects and initiatives.
 
Sheikh Saif yesterday launched the summit, which focusses on specialist strategies and concepts concerning the development of communities, to achieve the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, UN, which comprise of 17 categories that were distributed among the conference’s sessions and workshops.