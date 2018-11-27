Saud bin Saqr attends RAK Academy’s 47th National Day celebration

It also represents the values of loyalty and pride in the civilised, urban and social achievements that were accomplished by the federal nation, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added.

During his participation today in the Ras Al Khaimah Academy’s 47th National Day celebration, Sheikh Saud stressed that after the UAE’s 47 years, its building and development process is still following the path of the Founding Fathers, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The celebration started with the UAE’s national anthem, followed by a recital of the verses of the Holy Quran and artistic performances by the academy’s students, which reflected the values of pride and belonging to the country.