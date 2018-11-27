Humaid Al Nuaimi attends Ajman Academy’s 47th National Day celebrations

Ruler of Ajman during the celebration of the UAE 47th National Day

Sheikh Humaid praised the academy’s celebrations, which highlighted the UAE’s achievements, civilisation, culture, heritage and development while stressing that Emirati students are proud of their country’s academic, health, cultural, social, sporting and urban achievements.

He added that the country’s achievements reflect the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as their ongoing efforts to achieve the national interests of the Emirati people.

Sheikh Humaid noted his appreciation for the efforts of the academy, its students and employees to organise the National Day celebrations in an innovative and creative way.

He also stressed that National Day is an opportunity to renew loyalty to the leadership, preserve the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and ingrain Emirati values among new generations of students.

Sheikh Humaid pointed out that the legacy of the Union, since its establishment on 2nd December, 1971, confirms the deep cohesion among its citizens and their unity in support of the leadership.

The academy’s management and teachers congratulated the country’s wise leadership on the occasion while wishing them health and happiness and praying to Allah Almighty to bless the people of the UAE and grant them progress and prosperity.

The celebration was attended by several Sheikhs, senior officials and parents of students.