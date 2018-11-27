‘Sheikh Zayed Corniche’, ‘Mother of the UAE Park’ lay in Socotra

The ceremony was attended by Khalfan Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Representative of the Foundation, and Ramzi Mahrous, Governor of Socotra.

The launch is part of the foundation’s efforts to support infrastructure and services projects in Socotra.

Al Mazrouei stated that the project will support the UAE’s development and humanitarian efforts in Yemen, and is part of the country’s efforts to support the Yemeni people while the Mother of the UAE Park project aims to create green spaces and provide Yemenis with natural entertainment parks in Socotra.

The UAE’s efforts in Yemen are not limited to humanitarian work, but include the development of urban areas, such as the corniche and the park, he said in conclusion.