ERC provides aid to a thousand families in Jahaf District, Yemen

The aid is part of the ERC’s "November Plan" to rescue 5,000 families in many districts and regions of Dhala.

The Emirati aid convoy, comprising 1,000 comprehensive food parcels, will target poor and vulnerable families in Jahaf, which is among the poorest areas suffering from scarce resources.

Nabil Al Afif, Under-Secretary of Dhala Governorate and ERC Coordinator, stated that the food parcels are part of the UAE’s overall support for Dhala Governorate during the month of November, as well as its wider services and development projects while praising its role in addressing many local issues.