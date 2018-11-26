MOCCAE, Dubai World Central sign agreement to boost aquaculture

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Khalifa Suhail Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of DWC, signed the MoU at DWC headquarters.

Under the agreement, MOCCAE will facilitate the registration and licensing procedures for the DWC fish farm and provide consultancy advice and know-how on the aquaculture industry to the technical cadres of DWC.

Following a feasibility study of proposed species with regard to their local market value, the Ministry will select the species best suited for cultivation based on their key attributes. Furthermore, MOCCAE will test the Recirculating Aquaculture System used on the farm to identify the key challenges that the aquaculture industry faces in the UAE and share the findings with DWC.

DWC will outline the project’s concept and core objectives for the Ministry’s review. Also, to implement the action plan agreed to by the two entities in establishing the fish farm, DWC will enable access to all the necessary requirements for study, experimentation and production.

Speaking on the partnership with DWC, Dr Al Zeyoudi said: "National enterprises that are based on top-notch research studies and technologies are key drivers in our efforts to diversify food sources and increase the share of food produced at home to meet the needs of the local market. Fish is an important component of our local cuisine in the UAE, and we need to make sure our fisheries and fish stocks can continue to support the growing demands of our population."

Al Zaffin said: "DWC is keen to bolster cooperation with government entities to accelerate the development of the country across varied spheres. Our new collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will help establish aquaculture as a prosperous industry that contributes to making the UAE’s fisheries more secure and sustainable."