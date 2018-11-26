2nd UAE Government Annual Meetings to begin in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said, "The launch of the second edition of the meetings is due to the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his generous patronage, as well as the monitoring and continuous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed."

He added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed established these meetings as a new stage of national work, which is characterised by the integration of their plans and their teamwork for the UAE.

"The annual meetings have two main goals. The first is to discuss the developments in adopting our previous plans, and the second is developing our perceptions for the future for the UAE’s centennial. Thus, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that these meetings are the first in the country’s journey towards its centennial," Al Gergawi added.

He also pointed out that the first edition of the meetings witnessed the launch of 104 national initiatives, and over 50 federal and local teams have worked on monitoring, implementing and developing them.

"The teams included specialists from all departments, authorities and ministries, who succeeded in implementing the majority of the initiatives, and we look forward to more projects and initiatives that will enable local and federal governments to leads us towards the UAE Centennial 2071," he further added.

Al Gergawi stressed that the meetings will also witness interactions between the Crown Princes and secretaries of the executive councils of all seven emirates, as well as sessions and lectures on international political variables and their impacts on the UAE, which will be presented by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, along with a lecture about Sheikh Zayed’s leadership ideology, presented by Dr. Sultan Al Nuaimi. There will also be a presentation on the outcomes of national indexes in 2017 and the national agenda towards achieving the UAE’s vision.

The meetings will demonstrate the first journey towards the UAE Centennial 2071 of 30 councils, with the aim of creating a unified vision of the country’s future infrastructure, he noted while adding that the second day of the meetings will witness a lecture on the future of government administration, and a major brainstorming session between 500 government officials, with the aim of generating ideas for the first stage of the UAE Centennial 2071.