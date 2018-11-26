UAE, Caribbean States deepening partnership

On the sidelines of the forum Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Chet Greene; Minister for Foreign Affairs and Aviationof Saint Lucia, Sarah Flood; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahamas, Darren Allen Henfield; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Barbados, Jerome Walcott; Foreign Minister of Grenade, Peter David; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson-Smith; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of St. Kitts-Nevis, Mark Brantley; and Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Dennis Moses.

The meetings addressed prospects of partnership between the UAE and the Caribbean States and explored paths of propelling cooperation in areas of investment, trade, aviation and renewable energy.

''UAE's relations with the Caribbean States are steadily progressing and developing,'' Sheikh Abdullah said, noting that the forum provides a significant platform to identify investment opportunities up for grabs in various fields for the mutual advantages of all sides concerned.

For their part, the Caribbean ministers extended thanks to Sheikh Abdullah for organising the forum, which they said, will contribute to advancing cooperation between the UAE and their nations in various domains . They hailed the significant projects being carried out by the UAE in the Caribbean states, particularly in the renewable energy field.

Attending the meeting were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, and Ahmed Al Khatib, Vice-President of Real Estate for Expo 2020 Dubai.

In the meantime, the UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum issued the following strategic statement on prospects of partnership and collaboration between the UAE and the Caribbean States at the end of its proceedings today: 1. Relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean States have developed steadily, achieving fruitful results in all areas of cooperation. The parties have always had a strategic vision on the development of strong bilateral relations, considering each other as good friends and partners who cooperate to their mutual advantage.

2. This Partnership and Friendship between the parties is an admirable example of contemporary inter-state relations and a substantial foundation for strengthening political dialogue, pragmatic economic and trade cooperation and for deepening interpersonal exchanges.

3. The parties believe that their peoples strive to become prosperous by exploring development opportunities in accordance with their respective national objectives, while observing mutual respect and support for each other’s domestic processes.

4. The parties believe that further deepening of relations of friendship, cooperation and partnership fits the aspirations and fundamental interests of their countries and peoples and they are determined that, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, they will strengthen the UAE - Caribbean friendship, to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation and promote prosperity for the peoples of their countries.

5. The parties emphasize that high-level political dialogue is particularly important to deepen mutual understanding and trust and boost the further development of bilateral relations. To this end, the parties will intensify the high-level bilateral dialogue and will use the opportunities offered by international conferences and other meetings to exchange views on issues of common interest.

6. The parties believe that there is a need to further deepen cooperation in the economic, trade, financial banking, infrastructural development , energy, agriculture, science and technology, telecommunications, information technology, environmental protection, climate change, resilience, tourism, culture, social and other sectors. The parties will take the necessary steps to boost businessrelations, including through public private partnerships, to exploit the conditions and possibilities of cooperation offered by the development of their countries' economies.

7. The parties believe that the strengthening of interpersonal exchanges is one of the important ways to increase mutual understanding and the sustainable development of bilateral relations. The parties will increase their efforts to support direct cooperation between relevant organizations and structures with a view to enhancing and diversifying cultural and educational relations, especially in higher education and scientific and technical research, and other areas.