Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Mediterranean Shipping Company

The two sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC, and its counterparts in the UAE from the specialised companies, institutions and sectors concerned with the transport and shipping services fields and developing this vital sector.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; a number of Sheikhs, and senior officials.

Abu Dhabi Ports Operating Company-Abu Dhabi Terminals, recently signed an agreement with the MSC, through its operational arm , Terminal Investment Limited, to expand cooperation and partnership between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the company, especially in maritime transport and shipping.