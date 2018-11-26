UAE Government Annual Meetings to kick-off Tuesday

The two-day annual meetings held on the 27th and 28th November will be attended by 500 dignitaries, heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, heads of federal government bodies, heads of local government agencies, federal, local, and regional directors, along with assistant agents and executives.

The meetings will see discussions on national issues and launch strategies and initiatives that promote the development model of the state to reach the UAE Centennial 2071.

A review of 2017 achievements will take place, along with updates on Vision 2021 targets.

Seven long-term strategies along with over 100 initiatives will be launched during the meetings, encompassing food security, artificial intelligence, culture and heritage, operational strategies, future skills, quality of life and happiness, and the advanced science, in line with the Vision 2021 agenda.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "The annual meetings of the UAE Government mark a major milestone on the path towards the nation's centennial. It reflects the spirit of team work and the spirit of the Union that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan envisioned."

"We are launching over 100 initiatives and seven national strategies in keeping with our people's aspirations, shaping the course of the UAE," His Highness continued.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "Sheikh Zayed has taught us that there are no limits to our dreams and aspirations. The hopes of the UAE's citizens continue to grow every day, and each of us bears the responsibility to help our people attain their dreams."

His Highness said that the introduction of creative ideas and development initiatives in the government sector forms the basis for launching successful projects and building innovative organisations and networks that positively contribute to the progress and prosperity that the UAE seeks. "Each initiative represents a building block in our nation's development process, and every innovative individual is a key contributor to the success of the UAE and its people," Sheikh Mohamed continued.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince emphasised that every member of society must take on their responsibility to attain excellence. "The future of the UAE is in our hands," Sheikh Mohamed said, adding that the next stage "requires us to redouble our efforts so that our future generations are proud of our accomplishments."

"Our children play a crucial role in advancing the homeland. Our Union, founded by the late Sheikh Zayed, and led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is capable of overcoming all challenges and reaching its goals and aspirations," His Highness concluded.

The UAE Government Annual Meetings will address the objectives and results achieved so far within the UAE’s Vision 2021 framework, including the goal of establishing the UAE among the best countries in the world in various sectors.