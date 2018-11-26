Saif bin Zayed inaugurates 2nd Aqdar World Summit

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education.

Sheikh Saif listened to the opening address by Sheikh Nahyan, where he said, "This summit is a powerful expression that young people represent our hopes and aspirations for a more successful and prosperous future as they are the leaders of tomorrow who will contribute with their full determination to the development of society and to build a better world. The Aqdar World Summit focusses on the importance of dialogue and exchange of views and it truly shows that cooperation and positive communication between experts and specialists in the region and the world have become necessary in order to achieve progress and peace."

The Minister of Tolerance added, "It is truly fortunate that this summit was held in the Year of Zayed, to commemorate the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was known as "the wise man of the Arabs". He ruled with an eye on the future of the UAE and its position among nations, a vision that stems from its national culture and its practical experience in world affairs. His Highness the late Sheikh Zayed strongly focussed on human development in all its dimensions, and was keen to enable all sons and daughters of the nation to contribute fully in all fields: national, regional and global as he knew that this is the way for UAE to be a pivotal country in the region and world. He also was very careful in matters related to the social development including, spreading justice, ensuring equality of opportunity, respect for the status of women, affirm the role of the family in society, deepen the principles of loyalty to the homeland, and adhere to its objectives., customs and orientations."

"The late Sheikh Zayed has made of the UAE a symbol and a global model in sustainable development. He had always told us that successful development requires the preservation of the environment and taking into account the interests of future generations. He was very careful to provide the people with the means and tools to help them live a decent life to be able to give and produce," Sheikh Nahyan continued.

"In the year of Zayed, the world now is in need of the wisdom that was embodied in the deeds and words of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, because this wisdom is our path to human empowerment and it is our way to provide quality education and healthcare to ensure a human’s role in social progress and economic prosperity, it is also our way to protect the environment, sustain development, and promote the values of tolerance, peace, justice and human dignity all over the world," he concluded.

The summit is organised by the Khalifa Empowerment Programme, Aqdar, in cooperation with Index Conferences and Exhibitions, the United Nations, the National Archives, and the Ministry of Education, along with a number of local institutions.