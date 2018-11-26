Ajman Ruler attends ‘4th Rowing Regatta’ on 47th National Day

The 3.5-kilometre race, which was organised by the Department of Ports and Customs in Ajman, was held in Al Zawraa, coinciding with the 47th National Day celebrations and with the participation of 10 teams.

The race began with a rendition of the National Anthem with violins and cellos, with the participation of Ajman residents, followed by a folklore presentation.

Sheikh Humaid attended the "Yar" race, which was won by his boat, "Gold No.7."

Sheikh Humaid crowned his boat, which was captained by Ahmed Ibrahim Al Falasi, at the end of the race, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Ports and Customs, honoured the organisers and sponsors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Sheikh Humaid, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion of the 47th National Day.

He also thanked Sheikh Humaid for attending the race, which reflects his keenness to support maritime sports and competitions.