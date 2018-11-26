Dubai Ruler patronises Ministry of Education ceremony in Dubai

The ceremony witnessed eight performances by Emirati school students that showcased the progress of science through time, under the slogan, "The Father’s Legend."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum watched the ceremony with Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and several ministers, academic and cultural leaders, and senior officials.

The event presented the stages of the UAE’s establishment and development, in celebration of the memory of the Founder of the modern nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony, which witnessed performances by 250 students, who presented the UAE’s national heritage and Arab and Islamic culture, as well as their human, national and religious values, was appreciated by Sheikh Mohammed, who praised the performances and everyone involved, including the students, supervisors, producers, technicians and officials from the ministry.

He also expressed his happiness at seeing talented Emirati students who deserve to be monitored by officials from the ministry, to develop their talents and create a gifted generation of artists, writers and theatrical performers.

The concept of the ceremony is based on the importance of knowledge and education, which the wise leadership have prioritised and have placed on its sustainable development agenda.