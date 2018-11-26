ERC, Siemens sign MoU to support health sector in Yemen

The signing of the MoU is part of the ERC’s strategy to promote its humanitarian partnerships around the world and attract the attention of large companies and institutions to humanitarian issues that concern people, as well as to reinforce its role in easing human suffering.

As per the MoU, Siemens will support the ERC’s humanitarian and development initiatives, especially in the health sector, and will fund the establishment of a medical clinic and supply it with the required medical equipment.

The MoU was signed by Hamoud Abdullah Mohammed Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General for Marketing and Donations Collection Sector at the ERC, and Dietmar Searsdorfer, Middle East Chief Executive Officer of Siemens International, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, and Joe Kerz, CEO of Siemens International.

Following the MoU’s signing, both parties discussed the restoration of the medical sector in Yemen, supporting the ERC’s ongoing relevant efforts, and working together to ease the humanitarian suffering in Yemen while stressing their determination to adopt mutual initiatives that will support their efforts to provide the required healthcare for affected people.

Dr. Al Falahi stressed that the ERC’s health projects in Yemen reflect the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to support the development efforts in the country while noting that its projects are receiving the attention of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

He added that the MoU will support the ERC’s humanitarian and development efforts in Yemen and continue its humanitarian partnerships with major companies while stressing that the MoU will pave the way for a new era in the ERC’s humanitarian and development initiatives.

Kerz praised the ERC’s role in easing the humanitarian suffering in Yemen and responding to the humanitarian needs of the country, which is suffering from a lack of basic services, especially in the health sector.