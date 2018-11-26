Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary cooperation with CPPCC Chairman

The meeting, which was held at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, discussed the parliamentary cooperation between both sides, as well as ways of promoting visits and exchanging expertise.

Al Qubaisi praised the historic and strategic ties between the UAE and China and the positive developments in their political and parliamentary relations, which is highlighted by the recent mutual visits by their political and parliamentary delegations, in light of the efforts of their leadership to develop their overall cooperation.

Dong expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and praised its overall progress while describing it as among the most important countries in the region, as it has an attractive investment environment for many investors and constantly leads in various areas.

He also stressed that China will support the UAE in hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai while highlighting the importance of developing the overall bilateral ties between the two countries, especially their parliamentary relations, and noting that Shanghai is China’s cultural capital.