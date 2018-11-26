RAK Ruler pardons 205 prisoners

The move will see the release of the prisoners, serving various sentences, from a number of punitive and reformative institutions from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The prisoners are selected based on factors that make them eligible for release and good conduct.

The decision reflects His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi's interest in giving a second chance to the pardoned prisoners, bringing them and their family members happiness and hope for a brighter future.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, instructed the Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney-General of Ras al-Khaimah, to take all necessary measures to carry out the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah's decision to pardon the prisoners, in coordination with RAK police.

Commenting on the occasion, Attorney-General Muhammed, thanked His Highness Sheikh Saud for this generous gesture, saying it reflects his keenness to give individuals an opportunity to become active members of society, and his deep respect for human freedom.

He also called on the freed prisoners to commit themselves to being good members of society and strife for a better future, adding that procedures for their immediate release have already been initiated.