UAE President pardons British researcher sentenced to life for spying

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that following the Court’s verdict, and sentencing, the family of Mr. Hedges has appealed for clemency in a personal letter to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The letter was conveyed by British consular staff to UAE authorities.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has subsequently announced that a Presidential Pardon has been issued with immediate effect by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. The customary National Day Presidential pardon includes Mr. Hedges as part of a tranche of clemency orders issued on the occasion of the UAE’s 47th National Day anniversary. Mr. Hedges will be permitted to leave the UAE once formalities are completed.

Commenting on the verdict and Presidential Pardon, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Anwar Gargash said: "His Highness the President’s gracious clemency in the customary National Day pardons allows us to return our focus to the underlying fundamental strength of the UAE/UK bi-lateral relationship and its importance to the international community. It was always a UAE hope that this matter would be resolved through the common channels of our longstanding partnership. This was a straightforward matter that became unnecessarily complex despite the UAE’s best efforts."