190 countries confirm their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

With just under 700 days to go until Expo 2020’s opening ceremony, the milestone means that Expo has already surpassed the 180-nation commitment set out in its successful 2013 bid to host a World Expo for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The announcement comes on the opening day of Expo 2020’s third International Participants Meeting (IPM), which will see hundreds of delegates from around the world gather in Dubai to receive information and updates on the delivery of the biggest event to ever be held in the Arab world.

Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: "In less than two years’ time, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome the international community to the UAE for a six-month celebration of human ingenuity and progress, allowing millions of people to experience the world in one place.

Vicente G Loscertales, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos, said: "As the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, the UAE and Dubai has been working to create a platform to foster creativity, innovation and partnership globally. In the next few days, Expo 2020 Dubai will take us through all the aspects of the preparation and implementation to deliver a transformative event that will have a significant impact on the host city and nation, youth and the world.

For the first time in the 167-year history of World Expos, each participating country will have its own pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, giving all nations the opportunity to showcase their achievements, innovations, cultures and long-term visions to the world. Country pavilions will also be organised according to Expo 2020’s key subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, rather than geographically another World Expo first.