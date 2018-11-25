President El Sisi launches Egypt Award for Government Services Applications

The annual award is part of Egypt’s strategic partnership with the UAE, aimed at modernising government work. The Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform of Egypt and the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future signed an agreement to formalise the collaboration during the sixth World Government Summit in February 2018 in Dubai.

As the first initiative of its kind in Egypt, the Award seeks to encourage more than three million students across 50 public and private universities in Egypt to develop innovative smartphone applications that ensure round-the-clock access to government services, and increase their efficiency and transparency through streamlining procedures.

The objective of the Award is to strengthen the relationship between university students and government authorities, and engage the nation’s youth in improving government customer experience and keeping government services up to date.

The winning team will receive a prize worth E₤1 milion, while the relevant government partner walks away with a presidential prize.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, stressed that the partnership reflects the vision of the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to build a joint Arab model of government work in cooperation with brotherly countries under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Gergawi praised the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, stressing that it will provide a strong impetus to advance the Award and its goals.

He said that the Award is one of the joint projects within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Egypt and part of the government exchange program, aimed at sharing experiences and success stories between the two countries.

Pointing out that Egypt’s real wealth lies in its human capital, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi said that the Award aims to leverage the creativity of young people to provide innovative and smart government services.

Dr Hala Al-Saeed, Egyptian Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, emphasised that the launch of the Egypt Award for Government Services Applications by University Students in partnership with the UAE is an important step in the efforts of the two countries to activate their strategic partnership.

Award Categories The award categories include: 1.Tourism – cultural, archaeological, leisure, beach, religious, medical 2.Foreign affairs – diplomatic work, attracting foreign investments 3.Education – educational services under the portfolios of the Ministry of Education as well as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research 4.Healthcare – prevention, diagnosis, treatment, health services, chronic diseases management, health awareness 5.Justice – litigation, judiciary system, legal aid, forensic services, real estate services and documentation 6.Supply – utilities and commodities 7.Security – public order and security, safeguarding moral values, protecting lives and property, crime prevention and control, police services, immigration, traffic 8.Small businesses – facilitating the implementation of entreprenurial ideas as one of the engines of development and growth in the world Participation Criteria.

The Egypt Award for Government Services Applications by University Students invites the participation of teams of three to eight students. The contestants should be of Egyptian nationality, enrolled in recognized universities in Egypt. Each university can participate with more than one team. Joint applications from several universities are also accepted, although the submission should be presented by only one of them.