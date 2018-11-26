Russian media praise Mohammed bin Rashid's gesture

Sheikh Mohammed extended financial help to a Russian woman who lost her mother due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai during a family trip to the city. He announced that all expenses incurred by the Russian woman for the treatment of her deceased mother in a private hospital in Dubai as well as the cost of transporting her body to her homeland and the flight tickets for the family’s travel back to Russia will be taken care of by him.

Leading media outlets, including Interfax, RIA Novosti, Kommersant, Argumenty and Russia, carried the news and lauded Sheikh Mohammed's act of kindness.