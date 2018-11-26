UAE, Rwanda discuss stronger relations

During the meeting, Al-Qahtani conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to Sezibera.

He also congratulated the minister on assuming his new post. They also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields.

The Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his country's appreciation for the distinguished ties with the UAE.

He also asked the UAE diplomat to reciprocate his regards to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.