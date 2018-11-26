Mohammed bin Salman ends UAE visit

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, bid farewell to Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Presidential Flight Terminal in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also seen off by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking him for the warm hospitality accorded to him and to his accompanying delegation during his visit.

He added that his visit was made within the framework of special fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples and their shared interest in deepening cooperation in all fields, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He expressed his best wishes to Sheikh Khalifa and to the people of the UAE.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulating him on the successful hosting of the10th Formula1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and expressing best wishes to him and to the people of the UAE.