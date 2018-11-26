Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman witness closing of Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

The event was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai;Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court;Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation;Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and several Sheikhs and senior officials.

The race was also witnessed by the country’s guests, who included Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan; Ramzan Kadyrov, President of the Republic of Chechnya; Viktor Lukashenko, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Belarus for National Security; Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; Sayyid Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture of the Sultanate of Oman; Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi Minister of Diwan of the Royal Court; Masoud Al Barzani, Former President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region; James Alix Michel, Former President of the Seychelles; Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Governor of Kuwait's Hawally and President of the International Police Sports Union; Jean Todt, Chairman of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, FIA; Bogdan Aurescu, Presidential Advisor for Foreign Policy to the President of Romania; John Paul Adam, Minister of Health of the Seychelles; His Majesty King Juan Carlos, Former King of Spain; Princess Cristina of Spain; Abdelghani Zalene, Minister of Public Works and Transport of Algeria, and Her Highness Princess Charlene, wife of the Prince of Monaco.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid came to the starting block to announce the start of the final race of the 2018 season, after the UAE national anthem was played, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed. The British driver, Lewis Hamilton who drives for the Mercedes team, won the race, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed honoured the winners of the three first places.